Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

