Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.