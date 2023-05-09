Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

