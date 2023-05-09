Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $308.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $311.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.