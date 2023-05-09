ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 261,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 347,559 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,387,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,570 in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

