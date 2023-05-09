Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 179,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

