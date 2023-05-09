RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAPT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

