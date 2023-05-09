RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

