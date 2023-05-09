Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.