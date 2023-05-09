Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $752.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $791.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.