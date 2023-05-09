RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 551,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

