RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $791.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

