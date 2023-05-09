Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

SRPT stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

