Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4,643.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

