SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after buying an additional 824,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 226,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,958,524 shares of company stock valued at $216,902,860. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

