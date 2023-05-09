SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 441,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

