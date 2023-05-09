SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Down 0.1 %

UDR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 137.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.