Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

DRH stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

