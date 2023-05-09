Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

