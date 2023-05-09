Shell Asset Management Co. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after buying an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

