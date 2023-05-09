Shell Asset Management Co. Has $261,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DY opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

