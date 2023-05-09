Shell Asset Management Co. Has $286,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.