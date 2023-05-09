Shell Asset Management Co. Has $286,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

ADUS opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

