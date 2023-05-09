Shell Asset Management Co. Has $294,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316 shares of company stock worth $2,370,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

