Shell Asset Management Co. Has $295,000 Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of CLH opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

