Shell Asset Management Co. Has $303,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $56.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

