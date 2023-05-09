Shell Asset Management Co. Has $305,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

