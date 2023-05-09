Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $296,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock valued at $197,114. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

