Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 245,324 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

