Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.