Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

