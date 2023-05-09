Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,020,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $390,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $4,475,282. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

MHO opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.91.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

