Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 388,755 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

