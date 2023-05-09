Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

