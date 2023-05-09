Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of REG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

