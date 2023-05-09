Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,065 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Up 0.2 %

Lumentum stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.