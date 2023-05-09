Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

