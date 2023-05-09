Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,413 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.22 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

