Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,654 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in US Foods by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

