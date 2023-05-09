Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,804 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 295,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,357,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avient by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AVNT opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

