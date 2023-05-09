Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,599 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $677.79 million, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.