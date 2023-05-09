Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.