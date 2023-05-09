Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,380 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.