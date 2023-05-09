Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,484 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,852,000 after buying an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,558 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

XHR stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

