Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,163 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.08%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

