Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,351 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.21%.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.