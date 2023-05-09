Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,273 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

