Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 740 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Masonite International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.