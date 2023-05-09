Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $294,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading
