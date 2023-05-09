Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $294,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.