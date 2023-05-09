Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

